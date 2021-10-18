Non-League Side Take Thrashing to New Heights After Beating Rivals 40-0

Rangers’ player-manager Dwayne Rankin bagged 13 goals as his side won 40-0

Thanks to the outrageous margin in the 16th tier game, Peterborough Rangers now have a goal difference of +77

The opponents on the day started the game with eight players and Peterborough Rangers decided to capitalize

If you’ve ever witnessed or even played a game in grassroot football, then you know it is not strange to have a scoreline in double figures.

Peterborough Rangers(in black shorts) thrashed their opponents 40-0 in a non-league match. Image: Peterborough Rangers.

Source: UGC

But over the weekend, a team known as Peterborough Rangers took it to new levels as they beat their rivals 40-0 in the Peterborough and District Football League.

The unfortunate victims were Sawtry Reserves, who started the game with only eight players and were made to pay for it, thoroughly.

To describe all the goals in one article is practically impossible, but it is kind to note that the top scorer in the match was one Dwayne Rankin.

Speaking after the game, Rankin explained his side went all out because they wanted to boost their goal difference.

“We just went out there and wanted to get our goal difference up," said Rankin, who also doubles up as a manager for the side.

Of course, he was asked whether he felt it was unfair to keep scoring against a team of eight players, to which he said:

"It does seem a bit harsh but that's football, you've got to score as many as you can score, that's the aim of the game.

"We've gone out there with the attitude of whoever we're playing, score as many goals as we can and entertain the people that are watching."

According to BBC, the match was so full of goals that one spectator admitted he at some point lost count of the goals.

"Even if I live to be 100 I don't think I'll see 40 goals in a football match again," he added.

In terms of outrageous scorelines, the most famous one in the higher echelons of football occurred in the World Cup qualifiers in 2002, when Australia beat America Samoa 31-0.

Halala: Mzansi's soccer grannies thrash France, winning 10-0

In related news, Briefly News reported that while the Proteas and Banyana Banyana have disappointed us like Mabena, a group of soccer-playing gogos have made Mzansi proud by beating France 10-0.

The ladies beat the French side in Saint Etienne in front of a crowd of spectators. Mzansi social media users praised the team for their accomplishment.

Ka_madesi said:

"Lol that’s the only National team I recognize."

While Twitter user Thabz061 said:

"Dear @SAFA_net please organize a friendly game between this team and bafana bafana i just wanna see something."

Etm811 said:

"So they went to France and won without a Professional league here at home."

Another social media user said that the grannies were avenging the "kids", Banyana Banyana, who lost recently.

Source: Briefly.co.za