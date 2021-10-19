PSL Drama: Royal AM Pleads Guilty to Cash Saga Charges and More Added

Royal AM will not be getting away with the incident of handing cold hard cash to players after a match on the pitch

Shauwn Mkhize says that she will continue doing what feels right to her but this didn't stop the punishment from coming

Royal AM have pleaded guilty to the charges except for one and the drama keeps unfolding in the PSL

The drama continues for Royal AM as they have pleaded guilty before the PSL Disciplinary Committee for their on-pitch cash parading incident in the DStv Premiership against Maritzburg United a few weeks ago.

PSL prosecutor Nande Becker previously said that the club would be charged for its actions. MaMkhize on the other hand said that she will continue doing what feels right to her when asked about the situation by the media.

Royal AM will not be getting away with their stunts in the league lately. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Becker has also revealed that more incidents have taken place that Royal AM have been charged for by the PSL, according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

“Firstly, they were charged with paying the players in public. They were also charged for not having adequate security at the match, resulting in everybody going onto the field afterwards," said Becker.

“They were also charged for allowing people to walk around the field without masks."

It doesn't stop there for Royal AM. They have also been charged for not having enough match balls during warm-up sessions. Rules require 11 match balls to be available during this time. Royal AM has pleaded guilty to all the charges except for the one stating they did not have proper security.

A report by TimesLIVE states that the incident that took place on the pitch shocked PSL fans and many were not impressed with how the club decided to handle things.

Royal AM will be punished by the disciplinary committee

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM have found themselves in hot water after the incident that happened over the weekend which saw them handing players cash on the pitch.

Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane thought it was a good idea to give their players bonuses for playing well. When players perform well, it makes sense that one would want to reward them.

However, giving players cash on the pitch is a safety concern and many Mzansi football fans found the showboating incredibly distasteful.

According to SowetanLIVE, several players received as much as R10 000, implying that the officials had over R200 000 in cash on them, posing a significant security concern around PSL matches.

