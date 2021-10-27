Man United Legend Says Chelsea Won't Win Premier League Title This Season

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes noted the Premier League title race is between Liverpool and Manchester City

Chelsea currently top the standings with 22 points after nine rounds of matches but Scholes feels the Blues won't win the EPL title

At the same time, the Reds remain the only unbeaten side thus far but sit second on the log as the Red Devils stutter

Manchester United hero Paul Scholes has written off Chelsea from the Premier League title race this season.

Thomas Tuchel is hoping to lead Chelsea to Premier League glory this season.

Source: UGC

This is despite the Blues enjoying an impressive run of results that has seen them suffer only one defeat after nine rounds of matches. The west Londoners have consequently picked 22 points, a haul that has them topping the standings ahead of rivals Liverpool and Man City.

Thomas Tuchel's men hammered struggling Norwich City 7-0 in their last EPL outing at the weekend to cement their lead at the top of the standings.

However, Liverpool, who are unbeaten in the league this term are hot on their heels as they trail Chelsea by a single point, while Man City are two points behind the London side in third.

The Reds fired a title warning to their rivals after thrashing Man United 5-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 24, as Jurgen Klopp pushes to lead his side back to glory this season.

And despite Chelsea setting an early pace on the summit of the log, Scholes says he still has doubt if Tuchel's side can mount a serious challenge for the title.

According to the legendary midfielder, this season's Premier League title race is between Liverpool and City and he does not see Chelsea in the mix. Scholes told MetroUK:

"Chelsea… I’m not sure, they have been great and I think they are better than I actually give them credit for but I think it’s between Liverpool and Manchester City. I think City watching that today, in the Champions League or the Premier League, that will frighten them."

Speaking on United's comprehensive defeat to Liverpool, Scholes described the loss as "devastating" adding the result will leave City worried.

How Premier League table looks after Liverpool humiliated Man United at Old Trafford

Looking at previous reports, Briefly News posted that Manchester United are gradually drifting away from the Premier League title contention this campaign as they currently sit in the seventh position with 14 points after nine games.

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat to their greatest rivals, Liverpool, at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 24.

Despite coming back from two goals down to beat Atalanta 3-2 in their last Champions League last week, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men looked completely overwhelmed by their visitors yesterday.

