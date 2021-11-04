Manchester United stars are living a life of luxury aboard their private plane anytime they travel for Champions League away matches

Members of the squad were seen on a plane with each seat having its own big TV screen with enough legroom for the comfy chairs

Even though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side may be struggling on the pitch, United squad are living the high life off it

Whether Manchester United stars are having the best time on the pitch or not, the Red Devils are definitely living a life of luxury on their private plane for the Champions League .

Ole Gunnar Sokskjaer would need to thank Cristiano Ronaldo once again after the Portuguese scored twice to ensure they force Atalanta to a 2-2 draw in Italy.

The Serie A side dominated entire encounter and were coasting home with all three points of the game, before CR7 struck with about the last kick of the game to steal a point for the visitors.

Manchester United star Raphael Varane on the club's private plane. Image: SunSport

United are currently having a torrid season particularly following their 5-0 loss to arch-rivals Liverpool last week.

Even though they may be struggling on the pitch, the Premier League club are living the high life off it.

SunSport are reporting that the team get a luxury trip on their own private plate for their Champions League away matches.

They are in Group F along with Villarreal (Spain), Atalanta (Italy) and Young Boys (Switzerland).

It is believed that the players would even prefer longer trips following their exclusive transportation trips when they are away from home, AsiaTravelTips reports.

Photo shows that every seat has its own massive flat screen TV, nice chairs with enough legroom as well as a side-table.

Some of the superstars were pictured inside the luxury plane on the way out to Bergamo for the game with Atalanta aboard the Aeroflot plane.

Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Nemanja Matic all posed for selfies on the glitzy aeroplane, along with Brazilian pals Fred and Alex Telles.

Xavi wants Paul Pogba at Barcelona next summer

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that Xavi Hernandez has reportedly put Paul Pogba among the four players he would love to sign when he becomes Barcelona manager next summer, Mirror, El Nacional.

The Barca legend is believed to have accepted to become the club's new manager after Ronald Koeman was given the boot in the past week.

And according to reports in Spain, the former midfield general has wished Pogba would be among his four major signings in the summer transfer window.

