Tottenham have suffered a heavy blow to their Europa Conference League title quest as they crash out of the tournament

Spurs’ game against French club Rennes billed to hold on December 9 was postponed due to outbreak of Covid-19 within the London club

Tottenham reported 13 cases forcing postponement, but UEFA has awarded all three points to Rennes claiming the match could not be rescheduled

Tottenham Hotspur have crashed out of this season’s Europa Conference League after they forfeited their final match against French club Rennes, BBC reports.

Recall that Spurs forced the December 9 meeting to be called off due to Covid-19 outbreak within the squad after reporting, at least, 13 cases.

The European football governing body UEFA has said that the match could not be rescheduled and consequently referred the matter to its disciplinary body.

And now UEFA has awarded a 3-0 win to Rennes who now go top of their group, with Vitesse second on the table, while Tottenham drop to third.

Spurs said in a statement via Football.London:

"We are disappointed by the ruling of the Uefa Appeals Body and the refusal to allow more time for the match to be rescheduled.

"We have to accept this ruling, however, and our focus now turns to the competitions we remain in."

Following the outbreak, Spurs were forced to close their first-team training centre, with their subsequent Premier League games against Brighton and Leicester also postponed.

Eight Spurs players and five members of staff tested positive for Covid-19. UEFA rules state that if clubs have 13 fit players on their A list, including a goalkeeper, they must play.

More Premier League matches cancelled due to Covid-19

Meanwhile, Leicester’s Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur slated for Thursday, December 16, was also postponed as pressure continues to mount on the league.

The Premier League announced it had resorted to the decision because of "an increase in positive COVID-19 cases within Leicester's squad.

Leicester City’s training grounds have been closed for 48 hours in a bid to contain the outbreak.

Their Premier League game against Brighton was also postponed last week for Covid-related reasons while their game against Burnley was called off due to harsh weather conditions.

Manchester City extend the lead on Premier League table

Briefly News earlier reported that Man City have stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League table following their 4-0 comfortable win over Newcastle on Sunday, December 19.

The Citizens now have a three-point advantage over second-placed Liverpool who dropped points at Tottenham Hotspur.

Jurgen Klopp's charges, Liverpool, were out for a win during their trip to north London but were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw to stumble in the title race.

