Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi criticised Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana for arriving late at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Social media users largely agreed with Mngqithi's sentiments

Many cited similar instances of players prioritising club commitments over national duty

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has shared his thoughts on Cameroonian football star André Onana who arrived late at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mngqithi slams Onana for disrespecting the AFCON

Manchester United and Cameroon's goalkeeper André Onana has been making headlines following the reports that he was granted a special pass to arrive late at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire. The star played for United in their 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Sunday, before boarding a private plane to travel to the Ivory Coast.

Responding to the news, Mngqithi said Onana disrespected his country and teammates by putting his club first. Speaking in a video posted on X by Thabiso Mosia, the Sundowns coach said we can't accuse Europeans of disrespecting AFCON when our players don't respect the tournament. He said:

"Because if as a player you respect your country, you respect your teammates, you respect everything that has to do with your federation, it does even need to go to a point of asking your federation to give you a chance – that’s already for me a sign of disrespect of the rest of the group."

Mzansi weighs in on Mngqithi's sentiments

Social media users seemed to share the same thoughts with Mangoba Mngqithi's thoughts. Many said the Mamelodi Sundowns head coach was spitting some facts.

@lhlatshwayo78 said:

"Agreed with your panel however we also have Lyle Foster disrespecting our country and AFCON. Son from Tottenham left UK as scheduled and is here in Qatar representing South Korea in Asian Cup."

@malusi_tsepo commented:

"Eto's, at the top of his game at Malloca/Barca/Inter ... will not only honor a national call up, but would also pay for flights for his fellow countrymen... give custom made Puma watches, just for vibes. The there's Onana"

@MotsGR wrote:

"When are they going to discuss Lyle Foster????? Or every other SA international that has refused to play AFCON? Salah and Mane are bigger stars, and always represent their countries without any issues."

@SamsonXulu noted:

"Andre Onana's struggles at @ManUtd might be rooted in arrogance, disrespecting national team call-ups. European players typically avoid such behavior. Professionalism and commitment to both club and country are non-negotiable @FecafootOfficie #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023."

