Abha FC need a victory over Al-Khaleej FC on Thursday, 23 May 2024, in their fight to avoid Saudi Pro League relegation

Coach Pitso Mosimane has two games left to guide Abha away from 17th as four Saudi teams are fighting to avoid the drop

Local football fans took to social media to back Pitso, while some have called for the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician to make a Mzansi return

Pitso Mosimane has two games left to save Abha FC from Saudi Pro League relegation. Image: Angel Martinez/FIFA and Khaled Desouki/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Pitso Mosiamane has two games left to save Abha FC from Saudi Pro League relegation. The first is a match against Al-Khaleej on Thursday, 23 May 2024.

Mosimane's side is currently 17th on the log, while Abha bosses have backed the South African coach, saying he inspires the side with optimism.

Pitso Mosimane needs a victory

Abha will face Al-Khaleej on Thursday, 23 May 2024, according to the tweet below:

Mosimane, on the list to become Kaizer Chiefs coach next season, can guide the side out of the drop zone by beating Al-Khaleej.

Victory over Al-Khaleej must be followed up with another positive result against already relegated Al-Hazm on Monday, 27 May 2024.

Local fans praised Mosimane

Mzansi football lovers took to social media to support Mosimane's survival from relegation, while others called for the five-time PSL winner to return to South Africa.

Adolf Adoe Shava backs Pitso:

"He will save that poor team."

Sello WA Lekhosi is pessimistic:

"He will relegate that team."

Sivuno Welcome Ntezo is a fan:

"Dream coach."

Mphorokela Lesiba wants Pitso back in Mzansi:

"We want to see him in PSL."

Sthembiso Sangisana admires Pitso:

“Pitso is a big coach.”

Lucky Khalifa wants Pitso to stay overseas:

"Don't come home, please."

William Pule praised Pitso:

"Pitso is the best."

Otlhabane Robert Tumelo begged Amakhosi:

"Sign Pitso Mosimane, please, Kaizer Chiefs."

Mcebisi Cebo predicts relegation:

"It will end in tears."

Gerold BBM says Chiefs is the best option:

"Kaizer Chiefs sign Pitso and stop looking for cheap alternatives."

Pitso Mosimane is grateful to Al Ahli

As reported by Briefly News, Abha FC coach Pitso Mosimane said he was grateful to Al Ahli for exposing him to the Saudi Pro League despite their fallout over unpaid wages.

Mosimane and Al Ahli had to settle their dispute in court, but the South African coach said he has no hard feelings for the side that boasts the talents of Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino.

