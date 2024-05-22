Former Bok Ashwin Willemse is set for a return to TV after accusing his co-stars of racism and walking off the set of a SuperSport broadcast six years ago

The 42-year-old will host a new eExtra show, BÔll & Ôll , which will premier on Sunday, 26 May 2024

Fans took to social media to welcome the former Bok winger back, while some felt he caused his own troubles

Former Bok winger Asjwin Willemse has landed a new TV job. Image: Tertius Pickard/Gallo Images

Ashwin Willemse will return to the silver screen six years after accusing his SuperSport co-stars of racism.

The former Bok winger will host a new rugby show, BÔll & Ôll, on eExtra, with the first show set to air on Sunday, 26 May 2024.

Ashwin Willemse returns to TV

Willemse's return to TV was announced in the tweet below:

Investigations into Willemse's racial accusations resulted in no charges, while the 42-year-old can now put the incident behind him after landing a new job.

Willemse is not the only former Mzansi athlete to get a small-screen job, as former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye recently landed a new TV series spot.

Fans welcome Willemse back

Mzansi took to social media to welcome Willemse back after his racial accusations, while Banyana legend Portia Modise has received backlash from fans in a separate incident.

Phumlani Peekay Kunene is disappointed:

"It's such a pity that South Africa (and other parts of the globe) is characterised by racial divisions and tensions."

Philip Groomsi is a fan:

"He was one of the best rugby analysts on SuperSport."

Lloyd Coetzee is happy:

"Well deserved. A living legend."

Ayanda Myoli welcomed Willemse back:

"Welcome back, brother Ashwin!"

Andre Pretorius is not a fan:

"Why? Put him back; he played his card!"

Wilfred Freddie Stoffels wijshed Willemse luck:

"Good luck, Ashwin."

Mahlokolo Kodisang III admires Willemse:

"Great guy and very humble. I met him a few years ago in Sandton."

Charmayne Pountney respects Willemse:

"He chose to exit himself. I respected his choice."

Veronica Solomons cannot wait:

"Will most definitely tune in. Well done, Ashwin."

Jean Andrews Bronstring supports Willemse:

"I always liked Ashwin. Good luck."

