England are through to the 2024 UEFA European Championship final after defeating Netherlands in the semi-final on Wednesday

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham played the entire duration of the game as the Three Lions earn a deserving victory against the Dutch

The former Borussia Dortmund sparked different reactions among football lovers over his sportsmanship display after the final whistle

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham led England to a back-to-back final at the UEFA European Championship after the Three Lions defeated the Netherlands in the semi-final on Wednesday evening.

The Dutch side couldn't hold on to their early lead as Ollie Watkins scored a late goal to book England a place in the finals.

A controversial penalty call handed the Three Lions the chance to level things up after Xavi Simmons early goal in the game.

Jude Bellingham celebrates at the end of the EURO 2024 semi-final match between Netherlands and England at the Football Stadium Dortmund on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Photo: Chris Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

Bellingham appreciates Netherlands players

In a viral video by Marca on X, Bellingham showed off his spirit of sportsmanship as he was spotted shaking hands and hugging Netherlands players after the final whistle.

After appreciating the Dutch stars, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder was also spotted celebrating his country's victory with fans.

Fans react to Bellingham's action after Netherlands vs England clash

Whiskey_General tagged the Real Madrid star as a legend:

"What a good boy! Legend"

Brezzada hailed Bellingham for what he did after the game:

"This is a wonderful gesture from the Real Madrid man... Football is not war, and appreciating your opponents after the game is definitely good stuff to do..."

Dan_dan_COYS said:

"Bellingham is nothing but a class act. In fact, I think this England team always show a lot of class."

TheBettingBook2 commented on the video and acknowledged other England players doing the same:

"Yes, good sportsmanship from Bellingham but look in the background. There are multiple England players doing the same."

Elgarr1 said:

"And yet people still don't get it, as a team they are class and also very humble."

Why Bellingham cut holes in his socks

Briefly News earlier reported on the reason why Bellingham cuts holes in his socks before taking to the pitch.

The England international is not the only player who do such, with Three Lions teammate Bukayo Saka and Conor Gallagher doing the same.

