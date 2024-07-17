Enzo Fernandez has commented on the viral video of him celebrating Argentina's Copa America victory in the USA

The Chelsea midfielder was criticised for the kind of song he was rendering alongside teammates after their win over Colombia

Football lovers across the globe and Enzo's teammate shared their thoughts on the whole issue on social media

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez found himself in trouble after being accused of using offensive words against French players while celebrating Argentina's Copa America victory.

La Albiceleste were crowned South American champions for the second time in a row after defeating Colombia 1-0 in the 2024 edition's final in the USA.

An extra-time goal from Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez gave Lionel Scaloni's side the deserved victory over James Rodriguez's Colombia.

Enzo Fernandez comments on alleged racist chants against French players during Argentina's celebration after Copa America victory on Monday, July 15. Photo: Gustavo Pagano.

Enzo Fernandez apologises for alleged racist chant

After the Copa America final, the major talking point was a viral video posted on Fernandez's Instagram page rendering a song from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which seems offensive to French players.

The viral video earned the former Benfica midfielder global condemnation, and his Chelsea teammate, a French international, Wesley Fofana, also joined the fans in criticising the Argentine.

According to BBC Sports, the Blues are investigating the video posted by Fernandez after the French Football Federation released an official statement claiming the song included a "racist and discriminatory" chant.

The 23-year-old eventually broke his silence on the whole saga and apologised for the video.

"I want to apologise sincerely for a video posted on my Instagram channel during the national team celebrations," he said.

"The song includes highly offensive language, and there is absolutely no excuse for these words. I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations.

"That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry."

Fans react to Enzo Fernandez's apology

Connor believes Enzo should still be punished despite apologising:

"Still should be suspended by Chelsea and punished by the FA or FIFA."

Silky Lounge is bothered about the font Enzo used in typing his apology statement:

"Someone should tell his team that he should not use what looks like the font "Comic Sans MS" the next time he issues a serious apology statement."

FidelGonnah said:

"It's not enough."

VidzViral97 want Enzo suspended for his actions:

"Needs suspending. Essentially been caught, so now he's apologising for it."

IamNotime claims Enzo doesn't deserve to play for Chelsea anymore:

"He doesn't deserve to play for Chelsea after that video."

Mohamed58341772 commented:

"Unacceptable. He means all the words. We need to take action against him. I saw one video after the Chelsea game in which he refused to give his jersey to one black boy."

Messi celebrates Martinez's winner against Colombia

Briefly News earlier reported on Lionel Messi celebrating Lautaro Martinez's winner during Argentina's Copa America final against Colombia.

The Barcelona legend was in tears after he was substituted due to an ankle injury, but his tears turned to joy after the goal.

