Former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has official announced his decision to divorce his wife Alice Campello

The Spanish international and the Italian model and fashion designer have been married for seven years

The newly separated couple have four children during their seven years together as husband and wife

Former Chelsea star Alvaro Morata has decided to part ways with his wife, Alice Campello, after the UEFA European Championship triumph with Spain in Germany last month.

The Spanish striker captained La Furia Roja in the competition and later decided to leave Atletico Madrid for Serie A giants AC Milan after the tournament.

Morata is one of the top strikers in Europe, and his relationship with his wife, Alice, is famous on social media.

Alvaro Morata and his wife Alice Campello are seen during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Ian MacNicol.

Source: Getty Images

Morata divorces wife after Euro 2024

According to the Nation, Morata took to his official Instagram page to release an official statement confirming that he and his wife, Alice Campello, have decided to separate.

The couple met when Morata was plying his football trade with Juventus in 2016, and they decided to tie the knot in 2017 after the striker proposed to her in Madrid during a magic.

The couple have four children and would have to continue catering for them.

"After some time of reflection, Alice and I have made the decision to separate our paths. A WONDERFUL relationship of mutual RESPECT where we have loved and helped each other a lot," he wrote on his official IG page.

"These have been wonderful years, and the result of them is our four children, who are, without a doubt, the best thing we have ever done. It is a painful decision, and we ask for respect and empathy.

"Don't make up stories for a minute of limelight because I repeat: there has never been any lack of respect, only a lot of continuous misunderstandings that little by little wear things down.

"Alice will always have a special place in my heart, and everything we have experienced together has been incredible and a great learning experience."

