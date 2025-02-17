Wydad Athletic Club's dominant victory over Mohammedia was a tribute to head coach Rulani Mokwena

Despite Mohammedia's strong defensive tactics, Wydad's quick ball movement and key substitutions made the difference

The victory was also dedicated to club kit manager Simo, who recently lost his father

Wydad Athletic Club's Assistant Coach, Sinethemba Badela, shared that the team's commanding 5-1 victory over Mohammedia was a heartfelt dedication to head coach Rulani Mokwena, who had to miss the match due to the funeral of his beloved grandmother.

The players were determined to honor Mokwena's absence with a dominant performance on the field.

Emotional Victory in Mokwena’s Absence

Wydad’s commanding 5-1 victory against Mohammedia on Sunday, February 16, was not only a tactical win but also an emotional one for the team.

Assistant coach Sinethemba Badela revealed that the players were highly motivated to achieve the result in honor of Rulani Mokwena, who was away in South Africa for the funeral of his grandmother.

Badela spoke about how difficult the week was for the club, stating:

It was a very emotional week without our head coach Rulani Mokwena. So, the boys did it for the coach.

The team showed resilience in Mokwena’s absence, with Badela on the sidelines. Despite Mohammedia’s aggressive start.

Wydad quickly adapted, displaying superior play that ultimately led them to their fifth consecutive win.

A Tactical Challenge Against Mohammedia

Mohammedia came out with a strong defensive formation, marking Wydad man-for-man with a plus-one at the back.

This initially made things difficult for Wydad, who had to adjust quickly. According to Badela, the team focused on moving the ball faster, which proved vital in breaking down the opposition’s defense.

The tactical substitutions in the second half, including Masa, Saghi, and Obeng, helped inject the necessary tempo to secure the dominant win.

A Tribute to Mokwena and Club Kit Manager

Badela also emphasized that the win was not only for Mokwena but also for Simo, the club's kit manager, who had recently lost his father.

It’s been a very emotional week for us.

Badela remarked.

When one of us is in pain, we are also in pain.

The unity and drive from the players were evident, as they trained with extra intensity and made sure to perform at their best despite the challenges. Their dedication was clear, with Badela praising the effort, particularly in light of their first five-match winning streak since 2019. In closing, Badela reflected on the importance of this victory, stating:

Congratulations to the boys, they did it for Coach Mokwena.

Assistant coach Sinethemba Badela revealed that the players dedicated the victory to Rulani Mokwena, who was absent due to a family tragedy.Image Credit/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Fan Reactions to Wydad’s Victory for Rulani Mokwena

Labiri Marwane:

Congratulations! I'm sure Coach Rulani is smiling from this brilliant performance. 🥹❤👏🏿”

Inkosi Yogoalkeer Muna:

A good team! I remember when some of your plastic fans were calling for Rulani to be sacked. Look now—five league wins in a row, 15 points out of 15! That’s something new for this club. He signed quality players and really wants to win trophies. Trust me, next season, Wydad is taking the league and CAF!

Feli Mukwevho:

Rhulani Mokwena 🙌”

Wydad fans are rallying behind Mokwena, recognizing his impact and celebrating the team’s incredible form under his leadership.

