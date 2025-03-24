A man's silver Toyota IST was stolen on March 23, 2025, while he was attending the World Cup qualifier between Kenya and Gabon at Nyayo Stadium, after parking it behind Nairobi West Hospital

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has confirmed that they are actively investigating the theft and pursuing leads to recover the stolen vehicle

Social media users expressed mixed reactions, with some highlighting the double tragedy of the car theft after the match loss, while others pointed out the risks of leaving valuables unattended in public spaces

Car Parked Behind Nairobi West Hospital

The car owner, whose identity has not been disclosed, parked his silver Toyota IST with registration number KBN 093B along Kisauni Road, behind Nairobi West Hospital, at approximately 3:40 PM.

After parking his vehicle, the man proceeded to the fan-parked stadium to watch the match.

The Discovery of the Theft

When the man returned to his parking spot around 7:10 PM, he was shocked to find that his car was no longer there. Panicked, he immediately reported the theft to Akila Police Station in Lang'ata.

Investigation Underway

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has confirmed that an investigation is underway to recover the stolen vehicle. Officers are actively pursuing leads to identify the perpetrators behind the theft.

A Caution for Future Match-Goers While the Kenya vs Gabon match brought together passionate fans, former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga was also in attendance.

Unfortunately, the Harambee Stars lost the match 2-1.

Netizens React

Joshua:

This is what we call double tragedy. He was still crying after Harambee Stars' loss, then he cried loudly when he realized he had lost a car.

Kiddo:

CAF is watching all of this drama... Kenyans, we are joking.

Ramaclassic:

He paid for parking, so he must be compensated.

Hastings Klein:

The car was not inside the stadium... It was parked around Nairobi West Hospital.

Josphat Kwalanda:

That's why I'll never ever attend football in this country unless otherwise. So many lost phones, money, and so on. Hectic.

Amason:

Then you might find out the car was hired, another tragedy 🥲🥲🥲

Oaimo:

Sad we lost the match plus his car.

