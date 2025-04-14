Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Williams Okpara is fighting eviction from his shop in central Johannesburg after allegedly failing to pay rent

Afhco Holdings has taken Okpara to the Johannesburg High Court, claiming he breached his lease agreement

Okpara accuses the property owners of using intimidation, including illegal lockouts and power cuts, which he claims are crippling his business of nine years

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Williams Okpara is facing eviction from a central Johannesburg shop he has operated for nine years. This comes after he allegedly defaulted on rental payments.

Afhco Holdings, the property owners, have taken the matter to the Johannesburg High Court. They accuse Okpara of breaching his lease agreement and failing to settle outstanding balances, despite receiving repeated notices.

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Williams Okpara is facing eviction from a central Johannesburg shop he has operated for nine years.Image/Orlando Pirates.

Source: Facebook

Okpara, now a businessman, is resisting the eviction and has accused Afhco of using intimidation tactics. These include unlawful lockouts and repeated electricity disconnections, which he claims have been crippling his business operations.

Lease gone sour

According to court papers, Okpara entered into a lease agreement with Afhco on September 14, 2020. The lease ran from October 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021, requiring monthly payments of over R12,000, along with a share of rates, taxes, and utilities.

Afhco alleges that Okpara defaulted on his obligations and failed to comply even after being served with a letter of demand in September 2023. A second notice, dated October 30, 2023, cancelled the lease and ordered him to vacate the premises.

Standoff in court

In response, Okpara has lodged an affidavit claiming the eviction bid is unjust. He admitted falling behind on rent but said he made a payment of R20,000 as a show of commitment and goodwill.

He also alleged that Afhco had verbally agreed to halt legal action if he resumed payments and argued he was never formally served with a lease cancellation.

I was locked out of the premises from 17 to 18 April without a court order, resulting in loss of business and revenue,” he said in the affidavit.

Allegations of intimidation

He further claimed Afhco has disconnected electricity twice without notice, and it has caused a major inconvenience.

Only when I visit their offices do they reconnect the power."

He stated, adding that this has become a recurring tactic meant to pressure him into leaving.

“I’ve operated here for nine years. My customers know where to find me. I can’t just pack up and leave,” he said.

According to court papers, Okpara entered into a lease agreement with Afhco on September 14, 2020.Image/Orlando Pirates.

Source: Twitter

Khama Billiat’s financial woes continue

In a separate case involving a former football star, Briefly News reported that ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Khama Billiat is facing financial and legal troubles. This is after allegedly defaulting on a debt of nearly R400,000 owed to Standard Bank. Billiat reportedly last made a payment in 2023 and defaulted on monthly repayments of between R80,000 and R90,000 for an overdraft facility granted in 2020. The court sheriff has been unable to serve summons as Billiat no longer resides in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News