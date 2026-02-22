Bucs Mthombeni has come out to address the reports claiming he supports Orlando Pirates after knocking the Buccaneers out of the Nedbank Cup

The South African tactician explained how all his family members are being linked with the Premier Soccer League giants, as they are one of the top clubs in Mzansi

The Mpumalanga outfit mentor also explained what his team's victory over the Soweto giants means to his players and the club

Casric Stars head coach, Bucs Mthombeni, has addressed claims that he's a fan of Orlando Pirates after his team knocked out last season's finalist from the Nedbank Cup on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

The second-tier club did the unthinkable as they ended Pirates' dream of winning the domestic treble this season after winning the Carling Knockout Cup and the MTN8 title earlier this season.

The Mpumalanga outfit pushed the Bucs to the extreme during their tie at the Orlando Stadium, holding them to a goalless stalemate after 120 minutes.

The match was ultimately decided on penalties, where Casric triumphed 5-4 in sudden death. The club's goalkeeper played a decisive role, producing a series of crucial saves to secure a famous result for his side.

Mthombeni responds to claims he supports Pirates

Mthombeni dismissed claims that he supports Orlando Pirates, although he acknowledged that his son, goalkeeper Wandile Mthombeni, proudly backs the Soweto giants.

Despite the family’s long-standing ties to Pirates, the Casric Stars chairman clarified that he does not share the same allegiance.

He confirmed that his late mother was an ardent Pirates supporter, as was his late uncle, Moses Mahlangu, who had a close relationship with the Bucs legend Jomo Sono. According to Mthombeni, his uncle was instrumental in convincing much of the family to follow Pirates, leaving him as the only neutral member.

While he remained unaffiliated in pursuit of his coaching ambitions, his sons have embraced Pirates wholeheartedly. Wandile, who kept a clean sheet in regulation time, is a devoted supporter, as is his other son, Mlondi. In fact, he joked that they are actively persuading more relatives to join the Pirates fan base.

Mthombeni explains what the win means

Mthombeni admitted that the victory carried extra satisfaction, given that he and his wife are the only neutrals in a household dominated by Pirates fans. He also addressed pre-match concerns about starting his son in goal, saying he reassured doubters that professionalism comes first. He humorously remarked that if his son failed to commit fully to Casric, his position could be at risk.

He added that even his younger brother, a Pirates supporter, avoided attending the match because he was unsure where his loyalties would lie. Instead, he reportedly watched from home.

Although much of his family backs Pirates, Mthombeni emphasised his respect for the opposition’s chairman, conceding that, on this occasion, luck was not on their side.

Casric now advance alongside AmaZulu FC, Durban City FC, Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy as confirmed quarter-finalists in the Nedbank Cup.

