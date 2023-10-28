The national South African Women's Rugby team grilled Samoa at the international WXV tournament

The minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, announced their win on his official Twitter account

His congratulatory message for their clean victory amped Mzansi as it gears up for the Springboks final at the Rugby World Cup

Minister Zizi Kodwa has praised the Springbok Women for their win against Samoa. Images: @WomenBoks

As the hours to the 2023 Rugby World Cup Finale between the Springboks and long-time rivals New Zealand in Paris nears, South Africans are getting more anxious.

Thankfully for the national women's rugby team Springbok Women, the country has gained confidence as it thrashed Samoa with a beating of 33 - 7 at the WXV tournament held in Cape Town on Friday, 27 October.

Zizi Kodwa congratulates Springbok Women on their WXV victory

Taking the sweet win to the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture's official Twitter page was Minister Zizi Kodwa who congratulated the powerhouse and said:

"The @WomenBoks have also made this a winning day. Well done on your victory against Samoa at #WXV. Over to you @Springboks!"

Check out his post below:

Mzansi celebrates the Springboks Women beating Samoa

The win hyped the country ahead of the upcoming World Cup final match to be held in Paris this evening:

@Buja3D was hopeful:

"Yoooh can't they borrow us those numbers for tomorrow, congrats to the ladies."

@khaya_gwana joked:

"Ake sithi nje Bafana in your post."

@SuperLife_LisG said:

"I felt that “over to you @Springboks!”

@Ralph70766640 praised:

"Brilliant style of play today coach Koen."

@KurtJetson said:

"Enjoyed that performance. Saved the best for last and when it mattered most. Well done!"

@sngombs1 praised:

"What a performance. Bok women."

@mzwakhema applauded:

"Great job Bok women."

@Mampurude1st said:

"Proud of your Performance."

Rugby World Cup tickets soar for finale between SA and New Zealand

In more sports stories on Briefly News, rugby fans were shocked to discover the steep price increment of World Cup final tickets.

People have made peace with watching the match from home when ticket sales escalated from the late teens to around R170K at the Stade de France.

