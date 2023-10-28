Peter de Villiers, the former rugby national team coach sent the Springboks a message

As momentum and nerves build ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup finale between the Springboks and long-time rivals, New Zealand in France, the former national team coach, Peter de Villiers, also weighed in.

De Villiers took to his Twitter to wish the Boks all his luck in a good luck video message. The former coach wore his 2011 Springboks World Cup jersey and reminded the team that the country rallied behind them, urging them to focus.

"My message to the @Springboks. Good luck to @SiyaKolisi and all of the players & management for tomorrow night. The whole country is behind you."

Mzansi thanks coach De Villiers for his message of support for the Springboks

The author of Politically Incorrect led the Boks to many victories during his tenure from 2008 to 2011. The first black national coach was kicked out of office after the teams lost in the quarter-finals of the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand.

Despite the loss that broke the World Cup winning spree, Mzansi still has love for the former coach anyway:

@Manqoba_Mbuli said:

"Great stuff from "Snorre" beautiful message."

@mzansibranding1 assured:

"Still love you coach. Always will."

@Olwethu_M_ commented:

"The legend himself!!!"

@MzansisRugby said:

"We love you coach!"

@PhilipBritz3 added:

"Good to see you coach."

@coupe0429 thanked him:

"What you did for us Sir, will never be matched. Thank you for your service."

President Cyril Ramaphosa heads to France for Rugby World Cup final

In more sports stories on Briefly News, Cyril Ramaphosa set off in his private jet en route to Paris to support the Springboks in the finale.

Should the Springboks win the tournament, Ramaphosa will make history by being the first democratic president to lift the World Cup two times in a row.

