Former Springbok wing Cornal Hendricks tragically passed away at age 37 due to a fatal heart attack on 14 May 2025. His funeral is scheduled for Sunday, 25 May, in his hometown of Wellington in the Boland. Memorial services will be held in Wellington and Paarl ahead of the burial

Hendricks represented South Africa in both sevens and fifteen-man rugby. He earned 12 Test caps for the Springboks, scoring five tries between 2014 and 2015. He also starred for the Blitzboks, winning gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and participating in the 2013 Rugby World Cup Sevens

SA Rugby President Mark Alexander led the tributes, hailing Hendricks as a dedicated, joyful, and respected figure in South African rugby. His career spanned 233 first-class matches, including stints with the Boland Kavaliers, Cheetahs, and Bulls. His energy, respect for others, and passion for the game left a lasting impact

South Africa is mourning the tragic passing of former Springbok and Blitzbok star Cornal Hendricks, who died suddenly on Wednesday, 14 May 2025, at the age of 37. The well-respected winger, who had long battled a heart condition, reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack.

His funeral will take place on Sunday, 25 May in Wellington, Boland, where his rugby journey began and ended. Hendricks will be laid to rest in his hometown, surrounded by loved ones, former teammates, and fans who admired his resilience and talent.

Memorial services in Boland and Paarl

In tribute to his life and career, a memorial service will be held on Thursday, 22 May at Boland Rugby Stadium in Wellington. Another ceremony is scheduled for Friday, 23 May in Paarl, the town of his birth.

A career marked by determination and comeback

Hendricks made his Springbok debut in June 2014 against Wales in Durban and went on to earn 12 Test caps, scoring five tries. He also represented South Africa in Sevens rugby, where he played a pivotal role in the Blitzboks’ 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal victory in Glasgow.

Despite being sidelined for years due to a heart condition diagnosed in 2015, Hendricks made a remarkable return to the game. He revived his professional career with the Bulls and continued to compete at the highest level, even featuring in the Currie Cup finals in 2020 and 2021, both of which the Bulls won.

Tributes pour in for beloved player

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander expressed deep sorrow at Hendricks’ passing, describing him as a “remarkable athlete” and “a man who played the game with joy and humility.”

“Cornal was the embodiment of perseverance. His energy, work ethic, and love for rugby were evident in every match he played. His legacy will inspire generations to come,” said Alexander.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed deep sorrow, honouring Hendricks for his impact on and off the field and his commitment to uplifting his community.

Another tribute for the former Springboks star was a stunning lipstick portrait by @ricollinart_official, which left South Africans in awe for its emotion and artistry.

Take a look at the video below.

