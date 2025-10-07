Lewis Moody, the former England flanker and 2003 World Cup winner, has shared that he is facing a serious neurological illness

He says that, despite the news, he is focused on his wellbeing, his family, and living life one day at a time

The rugby community has responded with support, reflecting on other players who have battled the same condition

England rugby legend and 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Lewis Moody has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The 47-year-old former flanker shared the news on Monday, 6 October 2025, describing it as incredibly difficult to process and a huge shock to both him and his family.

Lewis Moody leads the team out during the Investec international friendly. Image: David Rogers

Moody, who earned 71 caps for England and won the European Cup twice with Leicester Tigers, said in a heartfelt statement that despite the diagnosis, he feels fit and well. He added that he is focused on staying positive, living life fully, and dealing with the changes as they come.

Moody releases heartfelt statement

Two weeks after learning of his condition, Moody spoke to BBC Breakfast, where he admitted that he was still struggling to fully process what the future might hold. He said that while he understood the seriousness of the disease, he was reluctant to face what lay ahead.

See the statement below:

Speaking alongside his wife, Annie, Moody explained that he currently feels “at ease” and is choosing to focus on his immediate well-being, his family, and preparing for the challenges that will come as the disease progresses.

He added that this calmness might stem from shock or simply from how he processes things, saying that once he has the facts, it becomes easier to manage.

See the tweet below:

When did Moody see early symptoms?

Moody first suspected something was wrong after noticing weakness in his shoulder while training at the gym. When physiotherapy failed to improve the issue, further scans revealed nerve damage in his brain and spinal cord caused by MND.

He described the diagnosis as “surreal,” saying that although he and his family were emotional about it, he still felt completely fine.

Lewis Moody of England during the Rugby World Cup in November 2003. Image: Joe Mann

Moody said his symptoms remain minor, limited to muscle wasting in his hand and shoulder and that he is still capable of doing everything as normal. He hopes to maintain that strength and mobility for as long as possible.

Research indicates that elite athletes may be at a higher risk of developing Motor Neurone Disease (MND). A study of Italian footballers found that the condition could occur up to six times more frequently than in the general population.

Experts suggest that intense, repetitive physical exertion may contribute to the risk by reducing oxygen supply and placing stress on motor neurone cells, potentially leading to cellular damage over time.

The rugby world continues to express its support for Moody, with many recalling former Springboks legend Joost van der Westhuizen, who passed away in 2017 after his own battle with MND.

In July 2025, South African rugby mourned the loss of another legend, former Springboks captain Des van Jaarsveldt, who had been the oldest living Springbok. He played in a single Test against Scotland in 1960, scoring a try in that match.

