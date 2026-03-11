South African rugby legend Naas Botha has decided to leave Mzansi for the United States of America alongside his wife

The former Springboks captain has been out of rugby analysis duty and would take a role as SA representative in the US

Botha and his wife's recent move to North America sparked different reactions from South Africans on social media

Springboks legend Naas Botha has left so many South African rugby fans surprised as he reportedly relocated to the United States of America.

Naas Botha kicks the ball forward during South Africa's match against England 'B' in England. Photo: Allsport UK

Source: Getty Images

The former Springboks captain during his playing days featured 28 times for the South Africa national rugby union team as a fly-half, racking up 312 points and earning a reputation as one of rugby’s most reliable goal-kickers.

At the provincial level, Botha represented Blue Bulls in 179 matches, captaining the side in 128 of them while accumulating an impressive total of 2,511 points.

Following the end of his playing career, he moved into coaching and was in charge of the South Africa national under-20 rugby union team in 2002, guiding the team to triumph in the World Rugby U20 Championship.

Botha ends his time in SA

Botha’s relocation also sheds light on why he has largely disappeared from the South African public spotlight. He was a regular face on SuperSport, where his memorable remark that “rugby is not ice-skating” earned widespread recognition. He is said to have also stepped away from his usual pundit duties.

Meanwhile, reports confirmed that he has also finished his tenure as Director of Rugby at Hoërskool Eldoraigne, a role he began in late 2023.

He also remains involved in conversations around South African rugby from time to time, joining discussions and podcasts through video calls. Now that his time in SA is done, he will officially take on the role of a representative for South Africans living in the United States.

Why Botha relocated to the US

Reports have it that the reason behind Botha and his wife's decision to relocate to the US is family related with the couple’s daughters, Gaeby and Lee-Gre, are currently in the United States, where they are continuing their sporting journeys on soccer scholarships.

It is understood that Naas and Karen decided to relocate so they could be nearer to their daughters as they advance through the American college sports system.

Both girls appear to have inherited the family’s strong sporting pedigree. Karen is a former Olympic long jumper, while Naas is widely considered one of rugby’s finest tactical kickers in the history of the game.

Here is what fans are saying on social media about Botha and his wife's decision to relocate to the US.

Kevin Oliver

"He's been there before with the Dallas Cowboys NFL Club back in 1983, and briefly with the New England Patriots in 1984. Having lived and worked in the USA myself, I'm sure he will be much appreciated there. Good luck, Naas!"

Vernon Samuels

"Soon, Naas will be part of US Rugby..A move I believe was highly on the cards...Let's see Naas future in the States."

Neil Viljoen

"Trump needs a kicking coach and rugby adviser before the next World Cup. Great choice, Donald."

Miriam Le Pere

"It's his choice; everyone has a choice. My two nieces went and worked there. To each his own. I'm sure he doesn't regret it. Just my 2 cents about the discussion. 🤗"

Etienne Du Toit

"Let him be, he knows the laws of rugby! to give him another 145 laws to learn for the cause will make everybody want to go and play rugby in America."

