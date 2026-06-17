A school principal in Gqeberha has found himself in big trouble after reportedly losing his cool against a Grade 7 boy during a rugby match. He allegedly slapped, swore at and stripped the student of his jersey during the game.

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Reports indicate that the principal of Kabega Park Primary School ordered him to remove his rugby jersey in front of his fellow players during a school rugby fixture.

Principal allegedly assaulted a Grade 7 learner

According to IOL News, the matter was formally reported to the Eastern Cape Department of Education’s district office on 26 May by retired teacher Corrie Van Eck, following a complaint initially lodged by the learner's parents against principal Andrew Jonas's alleged conduct in March.

Eastern Cape Department of Education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima confirmed that an investigation into the principal is currently underway.

According to reports by IOL, Van Eck alleged that Jonas verbally abused and slapped a learner during a rugby fixture on February 17. The principal allegedly confronted the boy on the field, swore at him and instructed him to remove his Kabega rugby jersey.

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Van Eck said the incident left the learner feeling humiliated and emotionally distressed. Having spent 28 years teaching at Kabega Park Primary before retiring in September 2024, Van Eck also used the complaint to highlight concerns about the principal's treatment of staff members.

She also alleged that several female teachers had approached her after her retirement, seeking guidance and support over what they described as disrespectful and intimidating behaviour by the principal.

Mtima said the matter is currently being handled by the Nelson Mandela Bay Education District, with Labour Relations officials conducting a preliminary investigation. He explained that the findings of the initial probe would determine the next procedural steps.

IOL confirmed that Jonas declined to comment on the allegations.

Source: Briefly News