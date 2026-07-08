Sonasi Langi, a 26-year-old father of three, was rushed to Christchurch Hospital after teammates piled on him during a try celebration in Ashburton

The Hampstead Rugby Club player underwent emergency spinal surgery following the incident on 4 July 2026, and his future remains uncertain

A Givealittle fundraising appeal has been launched as clubs, unions, and the New Zealand Rugby Foundation rally around the Langi family

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A 26-year-old father of three, Sonasi Langi, is in ICU after suffering a spinal injury during a try celebration pile-up. Image: Stuff.co.nz

Source: UGC

A club rugby match in Ashburton turned to tragedy on 4 July 2026 when a try celebration ended with Sonasi Langi, 26, being airlifted to Christchurch Hospital for emergency spinal surgery. The father of three is now in the intensive care unit as doctors work to assess the full extent of his injuries.

Langi, who has played for Hampstead Rugby Club for around four years, was injured during Hampstead Senior B's home fixture against Tinwald Senior B. With his side leading 36-11, teammates jumped on top of him to celebrate a try, and the resulting pile-up left him with a serious spinal injury. The match was abandoned immediately after the incident.

Hampstead and Mid-Canterbury rugby rally to help

According to Stuff, Hampstead Rugby Club Secretary Jim Henderson acknowledged the gravity of the situation, describing it as "an absolutely s..t situation". He noted that it was too early to know what lay ahead for Langi.

Henderson said the club, which has deep roots in the Pacific Island community, is treating the matter as a family concern. A Samoan interpreter has been arranged to help Langi's wife fully understand the medical details surrounding his condition.

Mid-Canterbury Rugby Union Chief Executive Kenny Addison called the incident a "terrible accident" and said supporting the club and family is the union's immediate focus.

"The biggest thing is just wrapping around the club and the family, that's the union's priority at the moment," Addison said.

"It's a close-knit community and as much as there's team rivalries on the field, off the field, the rugby community is really supportive of each other, so it's been great to see that response."

Givealittle appeal launched to ease financial strain

A fundraising page was set up on Monday evening to help the Langi family cover costs that have mounted since the accident. The appeal stated that "the Langi family's lives changed in an instant".

It added that the "the bills don't stop because someone is critically injured." The funds are earmarked for lost income, travel, accommodation, and medical-related expenses.

Lisa Kingi-Bon of the Rugby Foundation confirmed the organisation is providing counselling for Langi's teammates as well as financial and accommodation support for the family.

"We look after our players… no one goes through this stuff alone," Kingi-Bon said.

"All I know is he's in ICU and he's getting the best possible care. We sit next to the families and we just help them get through 10 minutes at a time, or an hour at a time, or a day at a time."

The New Zealand Rugby Foundation noted that it is alerted to potentially life-altering injuries every weekend across the country.

Eugene Hanna died in May following a horrific injury during a Rugby match. Image: Lynn Avon United AFC

Source: Facebook

Rugby safety concerns intensify after two tragic incidents in New Zealand

Briefly News also reported that New Zealand rugby was rocked by another devastating incident, with 30-year-old Eugene Hanna tragically passing away after suffering an "unsurvivable" injury during his team's season opener in Auckland on 2 May 2026.

Hanna, who played for the Glenora Bears Premier Reserves, spent 10 days in hospital before passing away on 12 May.

Source: Briefly News