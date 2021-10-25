Young Man Warms Hearts as He Displays Amazing Legwork in Cute Video

A young man displayed amazing dancing skills in a cute video that is fast going viral on social media

The young man with the Instagram handle @norbertgg slugged it out on the dancefloor with singer Zlatan Ibile as they danced to Burna Boy's Killin Dem

Some of those that praised the man said his legs were made for legwork, while others said he was prepared

A Whiteman has got many talking on social media with his amazing legwork as he took to the dancefloor with popular artiste Zlatan Ibile.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline, the young man proved to everyone around that he didn't come to play as he did the legwork moves to Burna Boy's Killin Dem.

The young Whiteman displayed amazing dancing skills in a cute video. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline

Zlatan and the man with the Instagram handle @norbertgg thrilled guests with their dancing skills as many captured the moment on camera.

Social media reacts

Many social media users showered the young man with praises as they flooded the comment section of the post with their thoughts.

An Instagram user with the handle @iamneetah wrote:

"His legs was made for legwork."

@_n.on.s.o_ said:

"He’s really good."

@purplegram_sophia commented:

"The guy was prepared."

@fefedesiigns wrote:

"This guy ehnn."

@alex_abike said:

"This song can never die."

