A group of talented children have stunned netizens on social media with their exceptional skills in playing musical instruments

In a video seen by Briefly News, a young girl playing the drums delivered with confidence like a true professional

The clip of the children entertaining people at an unknown event has garnered tons of reactions and comments after emerging online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A group of talented children have stunned scores of netizens on social media with their exceptional prowess in playing musical instruments.

In a video widely circulated on social media, the children skillfully play the drums, cymbals, trumpet, and other instruments to entertain people who had surrounded them at an event.

A young girl, who played a lead role as the drummer, mesmerised the people around with her flawless drum-playing prowess.

Wow: Talented Girl Stuns with Her Amazing Drum-Playing Skills in Video Photo credit: King Solomon GH

Source: UGC

Playing with confidence

She delivered with confidence, playing along with her colleagues who were on the cymbals and trumpets.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Details about where the event was held and the name of the group are yet to be known.

However, their video has gathered massive compliments, as many who have seen the clip were stunned by their talents.

Watch the video below:

Social media comments

Agboka Saviour Kofi said:

''God richly blessed you.''

Patience Torto commented:

''I like this.''

Patience Torto said:

''Wowwww.''

13-year-old Boy Builds Own Car with Phone Board and T&J Scraps

In a previous story, Briefly News reported that, a 13-year-old Ghanaian pupil, Evans Mensah of the Gomoa Mampong D/A Basic School in the Central Region, has built a car with a phone board and T&J scraps.

The junior high school student has a quest to pursue a career in Ghana's automobile industry.

This passion urged him to build the car with a phone board and T&J scraps, which runs perfectly without a challenge.

Ghanaian Innovator Builds Bikes from Scrap Metals that Use Fuel

Also, Ibrahim Sumaila, a Ghanaian entrepreneur and innovator, has risen from poverty to become the founder of Ibrahim Spider, building bikes that run on oil mixed with gasoline despite his limited resources.

His small venture aims to solve a social problem for persons living with physical disabilities.

As a child, Sumaila had always wanted to be part of the people providing solutions in Ghana's automobile industry.

Source: Briefly.co.za