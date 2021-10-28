A lady identified as Kelly Anne Ferraro surprised her visually-impaired groom as she arrived at their wedding in a tactile dress

According to Kelly, the motive behind the uncommon wedding dress was to help her man experience its beauty on their special day

In his reaction, the blind groom said the lady's action meant the world to him as he could feel her beauty

A beautiful lady Kelly Anne Ferraro treated her blind groom to a pleasant surprise as she wore a tactile dress for their wedding ceremony.

The bride's dress is embroidered with textured cotton flowers and lace, which helped him to feel how she looked.

The man found her dress very beautiful Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Asfvision on Instagram, People

The groom was moved to tears

The groom, Anthony Ferraro, a Paralympian, was moved to tears on feeling the dress.

People reported that the idea for the dress was inspired by what Kelly wore on their first date when they first met back in 2017.

Reacting to the dress, the groom said:

"My mind was blown. I started crying. And it was just like – was able to see Kelly. That was the best part, I was able to feel her dress."

He said she looked like an angel

Narrating how he felt the dress, Anthony said Kelly would put his hands on her dress at the occasion.

"Once she gets to me, she puts [my] hands on [her] dress. My mind was blown and I started crying. Tactile stuff is really big to me. It creates an image of what you look like in my head. Kelly looked like an angel."

A video capturing their wedding occasion was shared by Asfvision on Instagram.

Video wows many

@lisa_amato24 reacted:

"Congratulations!! I’ve been married to my best friend and soulmate for 32 years. I wish you both all the happiness in the world!!! ❤️"

@ratherbbuggin opined:

"Congratulations! Many blessings of a long, happy, healthy life together! One Love!"

@ddotsspots remarked:

“There was nowhere to go but everywhere. So just keep rolling under the stars. - Kerouac Many many blessings to the both of you!"

@mikaelamar thought:

"I just cried again! It was such an absolutely beautiful and perfect day. Congratulations my loves!!! ❤️❤️"

