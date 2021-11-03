Young Lady Buys Her 1st Car, Shares Adorable Photo that Gets Many Gushing

A young lady, Nikita Persadh, has celebrated her win on social media after buying her first car, a beautiful Audi vehicle

The lady could be seen in an adorable photo posing in front of the vehicle which was adorned with a red ribbon

Many social media users soon flooded the young lady's post to congratulate and wish her a happy driving

A young lady identified as Nikita Persadh has taken to social media to celebrate buying her first car.

Taking to her LinkedIn page to celebrate the win, Nikita shared an adorable photo of herself posing and smiling in front of her new whip.

Nikita Persadh has been congratulated on social media for buying her first car. Photo credit: Nikita Persadh/LinkedIn

The car is a beautiful Audi brand that perfectly befits Nikita.

She wrote on her page:

"My first car. Hardwork & God's grace!"

Social media reacts

Many social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to congratulate the young lady.

A LinkedIn user identified as Adaeze Nwachukwu said:

"Congratulations, Nikita!"

Nate Kalu wrote:

"Congratulations... Thanks to God for His Grace."

Thabisile Sitole commented:

"Congratulations Nikita."

Veerbhdra Wadje said:

"Congratulations."

Max Nair wrote:

"Congrats. Happy Driving."

Young lady buys her first car

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady, Ngudo Gretta N, bought her first car and she was really excited about it. Sharing a photo on LinkedIn, she appreciated all those who made it possible.

The lady thanked her employers who gave her the opportunity to even save enough for the automobile.

Ngudo appreciated her bosses at work for really believing in her. The photo she shared on the platform had her posing in front of the car as she showed off the key.

Nigerian mum surprised after seeing Tesla car for the first time

In other news, a Nigerian mother was really surprised when she saw that a car was running on electricity instead of petrol.

Walking into where the car was parked in a LinkedIn video, the woman called the man's name, Tunji, and asked if it's true that his car does not run on fuel.

The man replied in the affirmative and said that the Tesla smart car is the vehicle of the future. Tunji explained to the woman all he needs to make it run is to plug it into a socket.

