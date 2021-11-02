A security guard in Kliptown has Mzansi inspired after he returned R480 to a worried pensioner who could not find her cash

From selling sweets to marbles, the hardworking pensioner shows that even an elder can grind for her cash

Members of the Facebook group #ImStaying flooded the comments of her son's post with messages of thanks and applause for the honest worker

Honesty really is the best policy as a kindhearted security guard came to the rescue of an elder lady at a store in Kliptown, Soweto. The honest worker returned R480 to a panicking pensioner who had accidentally dropped her cash when she was at the store.

Those who are familiar with this hardworking woman know that she has worked herself to the bone for every cent of the R480 that was lost. From selling sweets to marbles and everything in between, it's fair to say that if anyone deserved a break it was this powerful mom.

Chichi Semenya, the son of the fortunate woman, made his way to the popular Facebook group #ImStaying, where news of the kind security guard was met with praise and appreciation by the other members of the group.

A young man shared the story of a security guard who returned his hard-working mother's money that she lost.

South Africans are beyond impressed by the kindness of the security guard

Bonolo Mabuza said:

"May the good Lord bless George."

Monica Tyler wrote:

"Wow. This brought tears to my eyes, it's good to hear that we still have great citizens. May God bless George in abundance."

Cicily TJ Vermeulen shared:

"That's so heartwarming to hear such good stories here so often, may you all be blessed & thanks for sharing, it's contagious!"

Cathy Curtis commented:

"Bless you George for being one of the good guys. You restore our faith in humanity and people like you are the reason why we are all staying."

Matwasa Maseko added:

"Thank you George, you're the best bro..."

Source: Briefly.co.za