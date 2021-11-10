A video of a woman who transformed from wearing a purple gown to putting on a white dress recently emerged on social media

A man who was with the woman on stage poured some silver particles on the latter who instantly transformed

Many social media users couldn't believe their eyes after seeing the transformation; they took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on it

A video of a woman who transformed from wearing a purple gown to putting on a white dress has wowed many on social media.

In the video that was reshared on Instagram by @ms_asoebi, the woman and a man could be seen on stage performing before an audience.

The woman transformed from wearing a purple dress to putting on a white gown. Photo credit: @quickchange_nsk

The man, who was decked in white attire, walked up to the lady with an umbrella filled with silver particles. He made the silver particles rain on the woman who instantly transformed into a white gown.

He dropped the umbrella on the floor and the duo briefly danced for the audience who applauded them.

Social media reacts

Many social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

An Instagram user with the handle @inmagine_interiors said:

"So cool."

@inestimable_glam wrote:

"No be juju b dat... Like howwwwwwwwwwwww."

@smashed9 commented:

"What sorcery is this?"

@swiftex_logistics said:

"Na the tailor get the the juju."

@mercycute234 wrote:

"I don't think it's the same girl o, look at that lady putting on purple and check the other one putting on white, the lady putting on white is a little bit taller and slim than the lady putting on purple."

@ini_akp commented:

"I can’t stop trying to find the purple cloth on the floor."

Source: Briefly.co.za