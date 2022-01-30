Julie DeVuono and Marissa Urraro were caught after a three-month conspiracy that saw them earn big bucks

They were charging adults R3k and R1.5k for kids in their calculated plot from a clinic owned by DeVuono

They would then add the information to a database that would show proof of vaccination, which was actually false

Two nurses have been busted after reportedly forging Covid-19 vaccination cards in a scheme that raked in millions.

Julie DeVuono (left) and Marissa Urraro were arrested for their forgery ways. Photo: Suffolk County Police Department﻿.

Julie DeVuono,49, and Marissa Urraro, 44, made up to R23 million in just three months from the sale of fake cards that proved one had received the vaccine.

According to New York Post, the two were charging adults R3k and R1.5k for kids.

The two health care workers based in New York are said to have started their fraud in November 2021 and were finally caught this month.

DeVuono, a nurse practitioner, owns the Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare - which is said to have been their workstation, according to Sullfolk County District Attorney's Office.

Add information to the database

The two are said to have added the false information onto the New York State Immunisation Information System (NYSIIS). This would list the individuals as vaccinated even though not true, something that would put many lives at risk.

Prosecutors reported that they also forged vaccine cards for undercover NYPD officers.

About R13 million was found by investigators at DeVuono's home, and financial records also found at the home alleged to have shown the R23 million profit.

The two nurses are reported to have been charged with forgery but the 49-year-old will also face another account of offering fraud.

