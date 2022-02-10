A Canadian citizen who beat cancer and gave it a bloody nose has inspired many people with his latest achievement

The man named Max Parrot survived Hodgkin's lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph nodes in the year 2019 after long treatment

However, he has since moved on to greater heights and has become an Olympic gold medallist at the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics

Nothing can really stop any man who is determined to beat every odds against him. This exactly illustrates the story of Max Parrot, a cancer survivor who has won gold at the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics.

In December 2018, Max was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system.

Max Parrot fought cancer and won, now, he has become an Olympic gold medallist. Photo credit: @goodnewsmovement

Source: Instagram

He went through a very tough period of treatment

Max went through a very strenuous treatment process, undergoing 12 rounds of chemotherapy. In July 2019, he announced that he had beat cancer.

Last week Monday, he won Canada's first Olympic Gold Medal at the ongoing Beijing Olympics. He came first in men's snowboard slopestyle. Commenting on how he made a comeback, Max told MSN:

“I never gave cancer a chance. Even if I didn’t know whether the treatments would work."

His story inspires many, attracts reactions

When Max's very inspiring story was posted on Instagram by @goodnewsmovement, many people reacted to it emotionally. Here are a few of the reactions:

@eggs.tyrone wrote:

"We use the phrase “overcoming adversity” often, but this right here baby, this is overcoming adversity."

@bastingk said:

"Well done Max Parrot you are a hero congratulations."

@clarylabelle commented:

"A true warrior. Congratulations Olympic Gold Medalists winner Max Parrot!!!"

@daco02130 remarked:

"That's not just good news...that's great news!!"

Lady who beat cancer at the age of 23 shares inspiring story

In another story previously reported by Briefly News, a South African lady who beat cancer at the age of 23 came online to share her inspiring story.

The lady named Monica Sithole was diagnosed with haematological (blood) cancer in July 2020. After 9 months, 12 chemotherapy sessions, 5 scans, and 4 surgeries, she was finally declared free from the disease.

After beating the terrible disease, Monica said she feels unstoppable, and that she will go after her life goals.

Source: Briefly News