A young boy identified as Gabriel River Clark has become an internet hotshot after his wonderful skill was showcased on social media

The lad who is proudly a woodworker makes lovely items like bowls and chopping boards from woods

According to a screenwriter who showcased Gabriel's works, the lad sells the items to raise money for his mountain bike

A screenwriter's passionate showcase and appeal on social media platform Twitter has given a little boy just the boost he needed and shot him to the limelight.

Richard Clark, who is believed to be the lad's dad, had in a tweet spoken highly of a 12-year-old boy identified as Gabriel River Clark who is skilled with making nice things out of woods.

Richard said Gabriel is passionate about woodwork and went on to showcase some of the lad's creations including a chopping board and bowl.

Gabriel sells his crafts to raise money for a mountain bike

According to Richard, the lad spends hours making the items that are sold in order to raise money for his dream mountain bike.

Richard however revealed that Gabriel is heartbroken as he's been taunted and ridiculed at school for having small followers on an Instagram the lad created to showcase his works.

The TV director urged people to help put the bullies to shame by following Gabriel's Instagram handle.

It turned out his appeal worked as peeps showed massive positive responses by following Gabriel's Instagram page, taking his followers to well over 60k from something not up to 60 follows before.

Social media users show him support

@LittleOlivia7 said:

"Yes sadly the bullies often get away with it, I had it from one girl who kept telling me I was a loser & she was really nasty with it,She picked on two of us, one girl is now an England u16⚽️ player & me well as my profile says I am doing ok, Schools need to do more to stop it."

@AndiMorris85 said:

"Imagine ridiculing a child for embracing something they’re passionate in. "Hope your little one is feeling better after the supportive comments, the pictures you’ve posted of his work look fantastic! "Keep up the great work! "

