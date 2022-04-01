One of the beauties of fashion and style lies in its versatility and this is seen in how people style an item differently

Every day on the internet, we see fascinating new ways to up our style game and this time is no different

In this article, Briefly News shares how a fashionista lady can switch a plain shirt into a fabulous and flirty top

With the increase in the cost of living in Nigeria, shopping for clothes - especially when on a budget - isn't exactly a top priority for a lot of people. And the reason is not hard to see.

However, achieving a different sense of style doesn't necessarily involve the use of a shopping cart - that is, if you know your onions when it comes to fashion.

The lady used a string to alter the t-shirt's look. Photo credit: @ohlalalita

A plain dress can be transformed into a red carpet-worthy look simply with the use of jewellery, shoes or the right clutch.

Just the same way a pair of plain pants can look rave-worthy with the right blouse, belt or even shoes.

In this case, however, the focus is on the plain old shirt as fashion enthusiast has shown one quick and easy way to up your style game with the use of a string - yes, you read that right!

In a video shared by @ohlalalita, the lady is seen using a single black string to tie the front centre of her T-shirt vertically.

She ties the two ends of the string around her neck before pushing down the T-shirt from the neck area to give a halterneck off-shoulder look.

Watch the short clip below:

Jaw-dropping makeup transformation divides social media users, some just cannot believe it

In related news, Briefly News reported that makeup is truly magical. The people of Mzansi’s jaws were dragging on the ground after seeing this incredible makeover – is that even the same person?!

Social media user @divinerakau took to her timeline with a before and after that will have you tripping. Being shook herself, @divinerakau asked, “Guys where do we draw the line mara?”

The first snaps show an aged lady whose skin has been through the most, but the second snap is what sent peeps flying. An extremely talented MUA (makeup artist) worked their magic and took this woman from desperation to desire!

