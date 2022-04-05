Muima, a 25-year-old, is about to wed the love of his life, an 85-year-old grandmother who has 20 grandchildren

The two met when Muima was looking for a house to rent while he pursued further studies

Their friendship grew as time went by, and slowly they fell in love, and now they look to make it official

A young man aged 25 years has shocked many after disclosing his plans to tie the knot with his 85-year-old girlfriend.

The lovebirds are madly in love and plan to hold a wedding soon to declare their union officially.

This is my choice

Both are determined to live with each other for the rest of their lives despite the arrangement not fitting well with many.

"This is my choice. This is my happiness, as anyone else has theirs. Before pleasing others, first, please yourself and decide not based on anyone else's opinions," Muima told Afrimax English.

Muima and his colleagues were house hunting when they landed at Thereza's house, where they paid rent and started a new life.

She could be my grandmother

Thereza used to call Muima her husband, which he took lightly, but as time went by, both started falling in love.

"The way she behaved and treated (me) pushed me to love her and though she is an old woman and in reality, she could be my grandmother but I love her," Muima said.

He recounted a day his colleague was away, and he was hungry and had no food in his rental house.

The woman brought him some food and served him with so much care before asking for a kiss, which he obliged.

As the bond got stronger, the couple spent time playing, lifting one another and travelling despite Thereza's age.

He loves me, I love him

Most people who don't know their love story think it's a granny spending time with her grandchild or son.

Thereza has grandchildren older than her lover, but she is not ashamed of being in a relationship with Muima.

"I have eight children and 20 grandchildren. According to my boyfriend's age, he could be my fifth grandchild.

He loves me and I love him. I am ready to put on the wedding dress and ring, " she said.

I'll never choose another girl

Muima is even ready to pay the bride price of 12 cows which her girlfriend's children have asked for.

The lad has found love with the granny after being in many dramatic relationships which were draining.

"I'll never choose any girl over this one. I pray she won't die before me, "Muima added.

Thereza did not rule out the chances of raising a family with his young boyfriend, saying there are examples in the Bible that give her hope.

