Resilient Newark native, Kiiera Robinson, had a tough ride on her journey to earning her doctoral degree

Despite the challenges that came her way, she triumphed over the odds and successfully completed her programme

Robinson has made history as she became the first person in her family to obtain a coveted doctorate

She never gave up. Newark native, Kiiera Robinson, has finally obtained her doctoral degree after overcoming multiple obstacles that came her way. Robinson has made history as she becomes the first person in her family to earn a PhD.

The proud woman took to social media to make the achievement public while indicating that it took her hard work.

Photos of Kiiera Robinson. Source: Kiiera Robinson

Source: UGC

Overcoming several obstacles

Robinson defeated the challenges life threw at her as she knew what she wanted.

''After 12 years, four degrees, three institutions, way too many obstacles, and one hell of a ride. I have successfully defended my dissertation. 'I am now the FIRST person EVER in my family to obtain a doctoral degree. I’m blessed to come out of this journey debt-free. But now, let me introduce you to you. Dr Kiiera Robinson or Kiiera Robinson, Ed.D, MPH, MA,'' she said on Facebook.

Her trailblazing feat has earned her praise from social media users as many celebrated her achievement.

At the time of writing this report, her post had gained 11,000 likes, more than 600 comments, and over 8,000 shares on Facebook.

Read her post below:

Briefly News compiled some of the comments below:

Mi McBride said:

''Congrats, beautiful! You look so amazing! This is HUGE!''

Lisa M. Morenzoni commented:

''Congratulations. Welcome to the family!''

Merica Seales said:

''Congratulations, Queen.''

OmegaThe WeaveMan commented:

''Women like this deserve the world! Definitely giving wifey vibes. I wish we had more female role models like this for our youth.''

Ikeida Kei said:

''Congratulations beautiful.''

Gen Ortiz commented:

''Congratulations, God bless.''

Tia Iman said:

''Yes, ma'am! congratulations, Queen.''

Nai Nai commented:

''I love it I’m at MPH right now but I’m coming for that PhD very inspirational.''

Source: Briefly News