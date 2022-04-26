A talented young man who has only one hand has produced a beautiful image of Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy

The artist identified as Vincent Ekong took to Twitter to show off his nice handwork and many have been thrilled by it

The beautiful artwork is currently making the rounds online as Nigerians are showing Vincent some generous love for his efforts

A talented Nigerian man identified as Vincent Ekong has wowed many internet users with what he could do with his hand.

He has used a computer to draw a beautiful image of Mavin records boss, Don Jazzy.

Vincent Ekong shows off his stunning artwork of Don Jazzy. Photo credit: @OneMagicHand

Source: UGC

Vincent who has only one hand took to Twitter to share his work, telling people that disability is not inability. His philosophy of life has also resonated among many Nigerians on social media.

He calls himself magic hand

The talented artist who calls himself One Magic Hand is currently getting a lot of attention on Twitter as many who have seen his work are appreciating him.

He also shared an image of himself when he commenced work on the beautiful piece.

Don Jazzy yet to react

However, at the time of writing this story, the Mavin Records boss who is the subject of the artwork is yet to react to it. It is not also known if he has seen it.

See Vincets tweet below:

Nigerians react

@Juicceyy

"Oh wow, this is dope. I know how long and the effort it takes to draw digitally. And to this effect, I crown you King of Digital Arts. Weldone."

@KehindeOmotosh8 said:

"Wow! This is quite amazing! God is your strength."

Many others went ahead to tag Don Jazzy on the tweet, asking him to quickly check it out.

Ayogu Kingsley draws Fela Kuti and Thomas Sankara

In a related story, Briefly News had reported that Ayogu Kingsley, a talented Nigerian artist produced an amazing artwork of Fela Kuti and Thomas Sankara.

The man's work went viral on the internet with many people calling him a genius. The same man also produced a beautiful image of novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and attracted the attention of the author.

The author commended him for his effort and prayed for him to succeed in his chosen career.

