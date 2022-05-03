The model and influencer sued the Kardashian family after they allegedly pushed for producers of her show Rob and Chyna to cancel it

Through her lawyer, Blac Chyna also accused the Kris Jenner of telling the executives and producers of the channel to "ditch the b*tch"

Chyna's mother was banned from court sessions and later went on Instagram to rant about the court's decision

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian's family have won a defamation proceeding against them, filed by model and socialite Angela Renée.

Renée professionally known as Blac Chyna had sued Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloé and Kylie Kardashian for $39 million for loss of earnings and an additional $59 million in future earnings.

Chyna's claim was that the wealthy family had used their position to defame her and while at it prevented future financial gain.

According to Page Six, twelve jurors, comprising 5 men and 7 women, voted not to award damages to Chyna.

Hollywood Unlocked also posted on their Instagram the news of the defamation ruling

The judgement noted that although the Kardashians knew of an existing contract with the E! network; they had acted in their own economic interests.

