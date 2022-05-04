Ntswaki Slim Nteo, a TikTok lady, has caused a massive stir after she narrated how her husband-to-be abandoned her with their child

According to the lady, the man was away for three years after which he came back with a sincere apology

Nteo decided to accept, although she had not truly let go of the issue and said she paid him back by missing their wedding

A young lady has torn social media users apart with a video narrating how she chose to pay back her partner who had come back to apologise after abandoning her with their baby.

According to the lady identified on TikTok as Ntswaki Slim Nteo with the handle, ntswakinteo2, she was truly hurt by the gentleman but decided to accept the apology although she had not forgiven him from her heart.

further narrated that she went ahead to plan her wedding with the man only for her to refuse to show up when the time was due.

Ntswaki Slim Nteo, a lady on TikTok narrating her love story Photo credit: @ntswakinteo2 via TikTok

What social media users are saying

The video has since been causing a massive stir on social media.

Rori, a viewer, commented:

"Ooof tell me you went out with your girls or something while the wedding was suppose to happen cause wow that would have topped it up."

bee❤195 said:

"Your better it's been 12years waiting, When talks he only talks abt me nd it looks like he doesn't love my son cos I dnt love him anymore."

Moiiepie indicated:

"Hahahahahhahahahahhahah aaaaaah mi belly Hun I wish I could a buy u a case of Guinness right now lol him bright nothing can replace that hurt."

geenah72 said:

"Yes sister, both were life long commitments he couldn't do it neither did you want to it's a tie."

Watch the video below

