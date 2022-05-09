An innocent little soul got stuck into the cement powder bags and someone caught her in the act on camera

Facebook page Mzansi LIVE shared the cute video showing the little girl covered in cement powder with a big grin on her face

The people of Mzansi loved seeing the girl’s reaction, however, they were worried for her safety as cement is toxic

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The innocence of a child is soul-warming. A clip of a precious tiny princess has left hearts warm as the look on her face was simply priceless.

Facebook page Mzansi LIVE shared a cute video of this baby girl digging into a bag of cement powder. Image: Facebook / Mzansi LIVE

Source: Facebook

While playing in cement powder is definitely not ideal, this beautiful girl was living her best life despite knowing she wasn’t allowed to be doing what she was.

Facebook page Mzansi LIVE shared the cute video showing the mess this little human had made and how pleased she was with herself. The page suggested this is a prime example of why young children should never be left unattended, LOL.

“Never leave your child unattended.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The people of Mzansi gush over the sweet clip and stress a tad too

While the clip was a total heart smelter, the people of Mzansi were a little concerned as cement powder is toxic and bad for the lungs. Peeps only want the best for the little one, shame.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Daniel Belteshazzar said:

“And that cement is very toxic for the lungs, even for adults. Just try it once and inhale it. Take the kid away, quickly.”

Tsunduka Sithole said:

“One room gone ”

Puleng Selogilwe said:

“The Statue of Stoutness ”

Mohau Mofokeng said:

“Future Makeup artist ”

Cute video of adorable twin girls has Mzansi swooning over their dance moves, these baby gurls are everything

In other cuteness overload news, Briefly News reported that the Maawu twins won the hearts of Mzansi. These two beautiful babes left hearts gushing and mouths beaming with a cute dance party clip.

While twins can be double the trouble, they can also be double the blessing too. Ria and Zia are the sweetest things and their Instagram account is racking up the follower, 36.5k to be precise.

The sassy duo was having the best time dancing in their lounge when momma snapped a clip. Posting it to Instagram, Momma proudly let people know that this is what goes down in their home on a Sunday. We love it!

Source: Briefly News