Twin beauties left people “awwwing” at an adorable video showing them living their best tiny lives dancing

The Maawu twins’ momma shared the clip to their Instagram page, showing what goes down on Sundays

Their loyal followers were once again smelted by their cuteness and flooded the comment section with love

The Maawu twins have won the hearts of Mzansi. These two beautiful babes left hearts gushing and mouths beaming with a cute dance party clip.

The Maawu twins smelted hearts with their cute dance moves in a clip on social media. Image: Instagram / @the_maawu_twins

Source: Instagram

While twins can be double the trouble, they can also be double the blessing too. Ria and Zia are the sweetest things and their Instagram account is racking up the follower, 36.5k to be precise.

The sassy duo was having the best time dancing in their lounge when momma snapped a clip. Posting it to Instagram, Momma proudly let people know that this is what goes down in their home on a Sunday. We love it!

“This is how Mommies Sunday looks like.”

The people of Mzansi can’t get enough of these precious dancing princesses

The comment section quickly flooded the sweet words and so much love for the twins. People just love their vibe and live for the next heart smelting post.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@dee_neo_sephula said:

“Absolutely beautiful ❤️”

@annahmojapelo0 said:

“Very beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️I love them ”

@prisca.leo said:

“Sthandwa sam...so cute”

@babymyles_________ said:

“Double the blessingthey are both beautiful.”

@lucy_qmsthandwa said:

“Ncoooh..... they soo cute haaaayi the other twin can dance❤️”

