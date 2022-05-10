A young Nigerian lady was overjoyed in a video when she tried on a white wedding gown in a boutique

The young lady who cried tears of joy drew massive emotional comments from many Instagram users

Nigerians said that she is perhaps crying because of the many things she had been through before getting a partner

A video has shown the moment a young lady became so emotional as she wore a white wedding gown.

She could not hold her tears from falling. The lady was that joyful. The environment suggests she may be trying the gown on for a special day as other similar outfits were on display.

The young lady was very happy about the white wedding gown. Photo source: @yabaleftonline

She was joyful

As she checked out herself in the ball gown, two women were spotted sitting behind her as they watched the intending bride.

Many Nigerians who reacted to her video said that it must have been the best day of her life, adding that they would also cry if they were her.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,800 comments with thousands of likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

iamdee1ne said:

"I had the privilege last weekend to ask a bride why she cried on the alter, omoo she tell me say the relationship na 10years, water commot for my eye too."

omo_elewaa said:

"Iswear I go cry....especially if I no say na better man I dey marry.... I will just be grateful o...na thank you tears to God o."

el_goddessa said:

"Omor I wish that butterfly, go just fly away from that gow, that’s gonna be so magical."

iboi_precious said:

"Cry dear only u know wetin u don see."

omo_elewaa said:

"As I dey watch this video sef...I don dey cry down....e no easy...if u kon find better person join..omo...tears if joy."

neme042 said:

"All these tears for man that will still cheat."

da_chargie001 said:

"Omo I go too cry that day ooo coz wetin my eyes don see ehn."

