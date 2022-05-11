Graduating with 16 distinctions had a young intelligent Mzansi woman beaming with pride on social media

Twitter user @RatibabyG shared her amazing news online along with some stunning snaps from graduation day

The people of SA were so proud of the young woman and flooded the comment section with awesome messages

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A beautiful young woman recently graduated and she did so with a whopping 16 distinctions. Seeing her beaming with pride people helped hype the stunner up.

Twitter user @RatibabyG bagged 16 distinctions and had the people of Mzansi clapping for her. Image: Twitter / @RatibabyG

Source: Twitter

Getting a university degree is a huge achievement on its own, but doing it with a bag of distinctions is definitely something that deserves an extra gold star. Sis, you did the thing and some, congratulations!

Twitter user @RatibabyG shared some gorgeous pictures from her graduation day along with the fact that she got 16 distinctions. This beaut was gushing and she had every right to do so. She got a degree in Bachelor of Applied Social Sciences (majoring in psychology and Counseling).

“16 distinctions in record time? Waze wamuhle Jesu.❤️”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Briefly News had the honour of chatting with the inspirational young lady and finding out more about her story. Admitting that her mental health took a knock, she expressed that her passion was what kept her going. You need to study something that you are passionate about.

"But what I can say is that I genuinely enjoyed the course I enrolled in and the way the passion kept me going, what I had to do to get things done didn’t feel much like a sacrifice. It’s more of what I had to have in me to obtain those distinctions and that would be consistency, dedication and discipline."

When asked what advice she has for young women out there who may be struggling to get through their studies, this is what she said:

"Advice I would give to young women out there who are struggling to complete their studies would be, to remind yourself of the “why” you had when you first enrolled in that particular course. It’s particularly something the Founder of CodeNgwana, Noluvuyo Gqadu, had reminded us of during our graduation ceremony in her speech.

"The way I interpret it is that life is always going to throw curveballs at us while we are in the process phase of reaching our dreams but even at that point, remember why you started in the first place. That way, you’ll keep going."

Nothing good comes without hard work and the sweet lady wants everyone to know that you just have to keep pushing. Amen!

The people of Mzansi shower the beautiful graduate with praise

16 distinctions is a big deal, and the people of Mzansi knew it. The comment section was quickly filled with hyped messages of congratulations.

Take a look at some of the awesome comments:

@ThaboT_style said:

“Congratulations Rati. What an awesome achievement.”

@SiphamandlaYalo said:

“Hellow, hud today and good morning? Congratulations for your Graduation Event!”

@observer_quite said:

“An intelligent gorgeous queen Well done beautiful super proud of you ”

@MartinN46998225 said:

"Onwards and upwards": Young lady graduates in style, Mzansi loves it

In related news, Briefly News reported that South African youth are slowly but surely grabbing education by the horns and becoming graduates. A young lady has just jumped on the bandwagon and joined the rest of Mzansi's graduates.

Taking to Twitter, @Mcloopz_ shared an inspirational post about becoming a graduate. Her heartwarming post included some snaps of herself in her cap and gown and even one of her folks standing beside her looking as proud as ever.

"Umsebenzi wethu," she captioned the heartwarming Twitter post.

Source: Briefly News