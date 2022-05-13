A video of a fashion do-it-yourself hack currently trending on social media has left several internet users impressed

In the video, a pair of black water-resistant slippers are transformed into a pair of bedazzled footwear

Only a while ago, a young woman showed off her incredible dress made out of coins and wowed the internet

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

If you've got several pairs of beach flops laying around the house with not a clue what to do with them, then this article is for you.

In a video which appears to have left many internet users in awe, a pair of basic beach/bathroom slippers can be seen undergoing some transformation.

The beach slippers went from boring to supercute in just a few easy steps. Credit: Mimos d'Nina

Source: UGC

In the first part of the video, the straps of the slippers are cut before being reattached in a different shape.

Some appliques are then glued to the straps of the slippers, giving them a totally new look.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Amazing fashion DIY: Lady makes gorgeous cocktail dress out of 2 000+ coins

In another fun DIY, Briefly News reported More than just saving those coins in a piggybank or simply for keepsake, there is a lot more one can do with the legal tender and Shay Rose showed us one incredible way. Currently trending online are photos of Shay in a dress made entirely from coins.

Better known as Crescent Shay on Instagram, Shay has grown quite popular (with a following of over one million) on social media for her mind-blowing imaginative fashion projects. In December, 2021, she embarked on a project to create a dress out of coins and although it took longer than expected, she finally completed the project in January 2022.

Describing the process, she wrote: "I totally underestimated just how many pennies this skirt would take, and especially how long it would take to chainmail all of the pennies. But it’s finally done!!! and honestly, despite all the work it took, I really do think it was worth it. This dress came out so much cooler than I initially imagined it would - I love this dress so much, I am so proud that I was able to bring this weird idea to life."

Source: Briefly News