A woman captured a rare and heart-warming father-daughter moment and shared it online for the world to appreciate

Twitter user @elenaxlugo saw a little girl taking pictures of her father at his graduation, and it looked as if it was just the two of them

The pictures have gone viral and the people of the world cannot deal with the emotions these snaps made them feel

If there is one thing a parent could ask for is for their child to be proud of them. A little girl was overflowing with pride as her father graduated and the moment has left many with a heavy case of the feels.

An emotional moment between a father and his daughter was captured and shared for the world to appreciate. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

While the tiny human did not fully understand the degree to which this day meant, what she did understand was enough to have her floating on cloud nine, cheering her papa’s name.

Twitter user @elenaxlugo shared the heart-warming pictures, explaining that she saw the moment taking place when she attended her brother’s graduation and couldn’t help but capture it.

Not seeing anyone else with the father and daughter, the woman’s heart rose into her throat knowing that that little human was there for her dad on his special day, hyping him up as he deserved.

“Went to my brother’s graduation and saw a little girl taking pictures of her dad who had just graduated too. It was JUST them two. I was crying she was so proud of him ”

Social media users wipe tears from their eyes while they flood the comment section

People could not believe what they had just seen, such a raw and wholesome moment between a father and daughter. This is the content that keeps people going in a world that can often be very harsh and hopeless.

Take a look at some of the beautiful comments:

@CandyTheApple said:

“*slams table* why isn't there anyone else there too show their pride for this man’s graduation??? Where are his parents, siblings, friends even?? That’s so sad but also so sweet how much he and his little girl love each other ”

@elenaxlugo said:

“We did take a picture of them together but there was a language barrier so we couldn’t get the whole story but we were able to get a picture of them together. He graduated from UCLA and majored in Law ”

@carolynmaeda said:

“This is so wholesome and adorable ”

@siskoolaid said:

