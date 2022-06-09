A beautiful mother and daughter caught the attention of social media users with a fire dance clip posted online

Facebook page Chop Daily shared the awesome clip showing how the gorgeous mom and daughter moved

The people were hella impressed with the daughter’s dance moves and just loved their vibe all together

Mother-daughter dance duos are a vibe! A stunning momma with a beat afro and her sweet as sugar daughter have won the hearts of many with their fire dance moves. These gurls can move!

Facebook page Chop Daily shared a clip of a fire mother-daughter dancing duo that dropped jaws. Iamge: Facebook / Chop Daily

Source: Facebook

Dance challenges brought people together through the global pandemic and have become an everyday norm. Young, old, talented and average, everyone is doing it.

Facebook page Chop Daily shared a vibey clip of a mom and daughter busting out some serious moves. Not only are they flawlessly gorgeous, they really know how to move.

“They brought the vibes ✨”

The mother daughter dance duo has social media users glued to their screens

From thirsty men drooling over the hot momma to others moms gushing over their sweet bond, EVERYONE was swooning over this dynamite dancing duo!

Take a look at some of the comments:

Forever-cute Henry said:

“Sorry I had to re watch it a few times to try check out the adult’s movements cause lil miss took it every time lol.”

Bridget Maughan said:

“Beautiful mother and daughter ♥️”

JahDesta Yaa Asantewaa said:

“Lil mama couldn't be any cuter, sheeez! ”

FatouWaz Diallo said:

“So cute mother and daughter ”

Emma Kate Isramongkonpan said:

“I love this so much ❤”

“Cute”: Adorable mom & daughter turn heads with their sweet dance moves

In related news, Briefly News reported that a local mom and daughter duo have got Mzansi talking after sharing their elaborate dance moves. The happy pair took to filming their antics and certainly had many South Africans wishing for a little munchkin of their own to fool around with.

Heading online, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the infatuating clip.

"This is cute," he captioned the post along with a fire emoji.

In the adorable clip, it's clear that baba is following her mommy's lead. The precious little girl impressively copies every move her mom makes.

