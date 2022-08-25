One young man wanted to pay homage to his childhood music teacher so he got in contact with her to play one of his songs

The video has gone viral on social media as the artist named JVKE has touched many hearts with his music

Social media users were wowed by the powerful moment and quickly sent the clip running wild online

There are those people who play a vital role in the person you become, and for one man it was his childhood music teacher. A video showing him playing her a beautiful son on the piano has gone viral.

An artist called JVKE has blown up on social media as his beautiful songs wow many. Image: Twitter / @BIGPIKLIZ

Source: Twitter

It just takes one person to believe in you as a child for you to have the hope that you need to flourish into greatness. This man cannot be more grateful for the woman who taught him music.

Twitter user @BIGPIKLIZ came across the touching clip and had to share it. The clip shows the young man playing a song on the piano for his childhood music teacher and her reaction is everything!

The artist goes by the name JVKE and has blown up on social media.

“This is BEAUTIFUL.”

Social media users shed a tear over the emotional and powerful moment

Seeing the young man give thanks to his childhood music teacher left many overcome with emotion. Not only is the song beautiful and the lyrics touching, but the whole moment is also a movie.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Harlem4Dais said:

“That meant everything to that lady.”

@nickeloden1497 said:

“He went off! I really want to learn piano.”

@_HighDreamer said:

@kanyindo said:

