A grandmother and her granddaughter have gone viral after their throwback and recent photos surfaced online

Malone and her granny recreated her first day in kindergarten as a child and her first day as a kindergarten teacher 17 years later

The beautiful photos of the duo have received complimentary remarks about granny's ageless look

Seventeen years later after a grandmother posed with her granddaughter on the latter's first day as a child in kindergarten, the two have recreated the beautiful memory.

Malone and her grandmother were photographed on her first day in school as a kindergarten teacher.

The photos of the duo were uploaded on social media by Malone's birth mother, Carmen Adams Conner, to spotlight the bond the pair share.

Photo of a grandmother and her granddaughter. Credit: Carmen Adams Conner.

Sharing the images on Facebook, the native of Tallahassee, Florida in the United States wrote:

''So, this happened today! 17 years ago, my mom took Malone to class on her first day of kindergarten, and today she took the time to do it all over again for Malone’s first day as a kindergarten teacher!''

The beautiful frames of Malone and her grandmother have gone viral and garnered sweet reactions online.

The post had gained over 26,000 likes, 11,000 shares, and more than 700 comments at the time of this publication. Briefly News compiled some of the comments below:

Netizens react to photos

Ashanti Maddox said:

''Ms mama aged backwards love this.''

Suanketha Bates-Anderson commented:

''This is so beautiful, I love it!''

Faith Keesh said:

''Beautiful! Congratulations. Momma definitely aged backwards.''

Robin Jones commented:

''Congratulations, and I love to see it. Such a beautiful moment.''

Myrianne Gable commented:

''This is so beautiful. Grandma is so proud. I love their smiles!''

Nicole Thomas said:

''The mother ageing backward congratulations.''

James Hamilton commented:

''Mom aged backwards! This is a moment to cherish forever.''

Shandrika Mitchell said:

''That's awesome! Priceless, congratulations.''

Sherry Brown commented:

''This just warmed my heart!''

Tempest Camp said:

''How the mama age backwards lol. So adorable!''

Allene Love commented:

''How is mom ageing backwards though? Give me the secret.''

MrsLove Being Black said:

''Congratulations. Welcome to the teacher club.''

Joselyn Jp Parker

''And grandma is ageing in reverse!.''

