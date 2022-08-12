A pregnant woman shared a video of her mom's reaction when she announced her pregnancy

The expecting daughter and her boyfriend confused the grandmother-in-waiting initially, but then she picked up what was going on

The video has many people grinning from ear to ear because of the sweet lady's reaction to the daughter's news

A woman in a video shared her pregnancy test with her surprised mother to announce that she's having a baby.

The expecting lady gave her mother a package, which the sweet mom reacted to in confusion. In the TikTok clip, the future mom said:

"We brought you something!"

A pregnant lady shared her mother's reaction to her pregnancy announcement with many, who found it wholesome. Images: chetay2/ TikTok

The kind soon-to-be grandmother sat in her chair, wondering exactly what was happening, especially with a phone in her face. She asked:

"You bought me something? For what?"

The pregnant woman, who is also accompanied by her boyfriend, then continues to banter with the out-of-the-loop mother about the gift, even threatening to take it back.

The perplexed mother gets handed a package with a pregnancy test. The tension in the video slowly builds as the mother pieces together what actually happening, when finally, she asks the long-awaited question:

"Are you pregnant?"

Just as you think the grandmother in waiting has figured out what it is, doubts fly as she asked:

"Are you pulling my leg?"

After which, the expecting mother and her boyfriend confirm that they are pregnant. The delighted grandmother then gives her daughter a big and loving hug.

The video has gotten glowing praise from the people of Mzansi, with nothing but joy being spread in the comments:

LilyJ said:

"Ooh and it’s a girl. Aaaw ouma is so opgewonde. Congratulations."

Naa’irah Hannibal Louw shared:

"Who’s chopping onions?"

❣️Shantle❣️ commented:

"I wish my mommy was still alive..."

Ray mentioned:

"A child that doesn't even know how much love she or he will have yet!"

charnellearnito said:

"Congratulations, guys. Glad you could share this wonderful news with your mom!"

