A mother shared a clip of her daughter who never got to meet her daddy recognizing him in a picture and kissing it

TikTok user @dennietiffany111 explained that dad died when she was still pregnant with their princess

The emotional clip had many in their feels, taking to the comment section to express the power of that moment

Nothing can take a parent away from their child, not even death. A baby girl who never got to meet her daddy made it clear that she knows who he is when she picked up a picture of him and kissed it.

They say that children are hyper-intuitive, especially to people who loved them dearly. While this little princess’s dad might not be here, she knows he is with her every step of the way.

TikTok user @dennietiffany111 shared a clip showing two scenes; when bub was tiny and saw daddy in a picture for the first time and then when she was a bit older and picked up a picture of him and kissed it as if she always knew who her dad was.

Mom explains that her dad died when she was still pregnant, and it was unimaginably tough. The moment is a real tear-jerker!

“Although he died when I was pregnant it’s almost like she already knew who he was! #widow #afterlife #baby #widowedandyoung”

Social media users wipe tears from their faces before commenting

The clip touched the hearts of many and reassured people that there is nothing and no one can take your baby from you. Lil miss knows her daddy and the power in that moment is priceless.

Take a look at some of the moving comments:

@Cherelle said:

“Aww Beautiful little girl ✨Energy never dies. ❤️❤️May he RIP ”

@Amanda Brown said:

“I believe when things like this happen, the person that passed got to hold and cuddle that baby before anyone earth side did ”

@Riley Stretch said:

“He’ll be there watching over her as her guardian angel ”

@Huguette Pretty said:

“This is really heart-breaking the way she just smiled expressed a lot may his soul continue resting in peace ️️”

