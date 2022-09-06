Manhunt for second suspect in Canada stabbing spree

Ruby Works, a friend of a victim, speaks to a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer in Weldon, Saskatchewan after the stabbing spree. Photo: Lars Hagberg / AFP

Source: AFP

A manhunt extended for a third day Tuesday in the search for a suspect accused of multiple deadly stabbings in a remote Canadian Indigenous community and nearby town, with no motive yet known for the rampage.

The attack in the James Smith Cree Nation Indigenous community and the town of Weldon in Saskatchewan province on Sunday left 10 dead and 18 wounded.

An intense hunt across the vast Prairies region for two brothers believed responsible -- Myles and Damien Sanderson, aged 30 and 31 respectively -- narrowed after the older sibling was found dead on Monday.

Damien Sanderson's mutilated body was "located outdoors in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined" in the James Smith Cree Nation, police assistant commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told a news conference late Monday.

Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, the two suspects in the stabbings in the Saskatchewan province in Canada. Photo: Handout / Royal Canadian Mounted Police Saskatchewan/AFP/File

The younger Sanderson -- who is also wanted for breaching parole in May after serving part of a sentence for assault and robbery -- is suspected of having killed his brother, she said. He remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

"He may be injured and seek medical attention," Blackmore added.

According to Evan Bray, police chief of the provincial capital Regina, Myles Sanderson could be hiding out in the city -- 300 kilometers (185 miles) from the site of the attack -- after fleeing in a vehicle.

Authorities across Saskatchewan and two neighboring provinces, along with Canada-US border officials remain on high alert for the suspect, who has a history of explosive violence that led to nearly 60 past criminal convictions.

Residents hide indoors

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the attacks shocking and heartbreaking, while lamenting that "tragedies like these have become all too commonplace."

A grain elevator in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Canada -- the stabbing rampage left 10 dead. Photo: Lars Hagberg / AFP

Since 2017, Canada has witnessed a gunman masquerading as a policeman kill 22 people in Nova Scotia, another kill six worshippers at a Quebec City mosque, and a driver of a van kill 11 pedestrians in Toronto.

In the James Smith Cree Nation and nearby Weldon, residents described overwhelming grief and fear.

"Both communities are destroyed. All lives are shattered," Ruby Works told public broadcaster CBC.

Factfile and map locating the town of Weldon in Canada and Indigenous Community of the James Smith Cree Nation, where at least 10 people were killed in a stabbing attacks on September 4.. Photo: Valentin RAKOVSKY / AFP

She named her friend and Weldon neighbor Wes Petterson, a 77-year-old widower, as among those killed.

"If someone needed a hand, he helped. He was a kind-hearted man," Works said. "He didn't deserve this."

Residents of the small town are terrified, she added, many staying locked indoors.

The James Smith Cree Nation has asked for privacy as they mourn.

"My sister was lying in her driveway with her friend and a young boy. They're all dead. They were massacred," Ivor Burns, told local broadcasters. His sister Gloria Burns, 62, was an addictions counsellor.

Residents of the small town of Weldon are terrified, with many staying locked indoors. Photo: Lars Hagberg / AFP

He, along with several Indigenous leaders, suggested rampant drug and alcohol abuse has been a factor in a trend of violent incidents in the area.

Gloria Burns' son Dillon posted on social media that his mother died "protecting a young man while he was being attacked," adding that "she would've done the same for any of us... (even) for the man who has taken her life."

In an online tribute, Lana Head, a 49-year-old mother of two who worked as a security guard at a local casino, was remembered as a "sweet and caring" person with an infectious smile.

Police believe some of the victims were targeted and others were attacked randomly.

Eighteen remain in hospital, including four in critical condition, according to officials.

