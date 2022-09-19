On Monday, September 19, hundreds of foreign royals and leaders attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.

Most countries have had their head of state and one guest invited to the funeral.

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks during his press conference at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, on September 16, 2022, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Photo: Contributor

Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was among the world leaders expected to grace the historic event which took place at Westminster Abbey.

However, three countries and their leaders are reportedly barred from attending Her Majesty's funeral in London on Monday, according to Daily Express.

Russia (Vladimir Putin) Belarus (Alexander Lukashenko) Myanmar (Myint Swe) Syria (Bashar al-Assad) Venezuela (Nicolas Maduro) Afghanistan (Hibatullah Akhundzada)

The listed countries, the UK Independent also stated, have been told not to attend the funeral. Also, Iran will only be represented at the occasion on an ambassadorial level.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is said to have sour relations with the United Kingdom.

Possible reasons why the countries were not invited

Putin's decision to invade Ukraine in February may have been the major reason why he was not invited to the funeral.

Also, Military chiefs in Myanmar have been reportedly accused by the United Nations of "depraved" acts of violence against opposition democracy activists.

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko was reportedly snubbed due to his alliance with Russian president Putin.

UK govt denies barring Zimbabwe president from Queen’s funeral

Meanwhile, the British Embassy in Harare has said a letter purportedly sent by Buckingham Palace barring President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe from attending the Queen’s funeral is fake.

The embassy made this known through its Twitter handle, saying:

“President Mnangagwa has been invited to attend the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday."

“The letter below is fake,” the embassy added attaching a copy of the letter making the rounds on social media.

